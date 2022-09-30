Support Local Journalism

KIYV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is warning that any Ukrainian attack on the four regions that are set to be incorporated into Russia will be viewed by Moscow as an act of aggression against the country’s sovereign territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to sign the treaties making the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of Russia at Friday’s ceremony in the Kremlin following the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that were condemned internationally as a sham.

