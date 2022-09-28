Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.

“In October 2012, when the entire Luhansk region voted (in elections), 1,829 million people were registered as voters. Now, they ‘brought to the polls’ 1,662 million,” Serhiy Haidai, the region's Ukrainian governor, said.

