LVIV, Ukraine — Russian warships around midnight fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odesa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.
“They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance,” he said on Facebook.
Gerashchenko said Russia wanted to test Ukraine’s coastal defense system.
He said there was no attempt to land troops. He didn’t say whether any of the shelling hit anything.
HERE ARE TODAY'S KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about Russia's invasion
— Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv, as a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood in the capital city
— The European Union has imposed new sanctions, including measures that target Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich
— The leaders of three European Union countries have traveled to Kyiv
— Fox News says two of its journalists were killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.
Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev died Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn’t name him.
Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorized rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said.
There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.
The employee of Russian state television who was arrested after interrupting a live news program by protesting the war in Ukraine said she was not allowed to sleep in police custody and was interrogated for 14 hours.
“These were very difficult days of my life because I literally went two full days without sleep, the interrogation lasted for more than 14 hours and they didn’t allow me to contact my family and close friends, didn’t provide any legal support,” Marina Ovsyannikova said after she was released.
Ovsyannikova, an employee of Channel 1, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” In English, it said “no war” at the top of the poster and “Russians against the war” at the bottom.
In a video recorded before her action, she urged Russians to join anti-war protests and said that “Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vladimir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression.”
She was fined 30,000 rubles (about $270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.
The state news agency Tass said Ovsyannikova was fined for the video, not for her appearance during the news show.
She remains under investigation for that on-air protest, Tass said, citing a law enforcement source. Tass said Ovsyannikova is being investigated under a new law against the dissemination of “deliberately false information” about the use of Russian armed forces, which carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia’s demands during negotiations are becoming “more realistic” after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference.
“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement.”
Zelenskyy, who is to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, thanked President Joe Biden and “all the friends of Ukraine” for $13.6 billion in new support included in a spending measure that Biden signed.
He appealed for more weapons and more sanctions to punish Russia, and repeated his call to “close the skies over Ukraine to Russian missiles and planes.”
He said Russian forces on Tuesday were unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory and continued their heavy shelling of cities.
Over the past day, 28,893 civilians were able to flee the fighting along nine humanitarian corridors, although the Russians refused to allow aid into Mariupol, he said.
LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city late Tuesday, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Russians troops drove 400 people from neighboring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.
The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said.
“It’s impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard,” Kyrylenko said.
Kyrylenko said the main building of the hospital has been heavily damaged by shelling, but medical staff are continuing to treat patients in makeshift wards set up in the basement.
He called on the world to respond to these “gross violations of the norms and customs of war, these egregious crimes against humanity.”
The Ukrainian army’s General Staff says Russian troops are trying to block off the city from the western and eastern outskirts of the city. “There are significant losses,” it said in a Facebook post.
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. is delivering $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official.
Biden is expected to detail the assistance during a speech on the situation in Ukraine.
The money will come out of $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid allocated for Ukraine in a broader $1.5 trillion government spending measure that Biden signed on Tuesday.
With the new round of aid, Biden will have committed $2 billion in assistance to Ukraine since taking office.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to deliver video remarks to Congress Wednesday morning.
While officials are anticipating that Zelenskyy could once again call on the U.S. and West to send Ukraine fighter jets or help establish a “no-fly” zone, the Biden administration is looking to send Ukraine “more of what’s been working well,” including anti-armor and air defense weapons, according to the official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
LYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces on Tuesday evening repelled an attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, who tried to storm the city from their positions in Piatykhatky, a suburb 15 kilometers (9 miles) to the north, the head of the Kharkiv region said.
The Ukrainian army was able “to push the enemy back beyond its previous position,” Oleh Synehubov said on the messaging app Telegram. He called it a “shameful defeat.”
There was no information about casualties on either side.
After dark, Russian forces increased their shelling of the eastern city, Ukraine’s second largest. On Tuesday morning, Synehubov had said Russian troops the previous night had fired more than 60 missiles at the historical center of the city.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.
Senators late Tuesday passed the resolution, which says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces. The measure does not carry the force of law, but encourages international criminal court investigations of Putin, his security council and military leaders.
“These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
LVIV — A funeral service was held Tuesday in Lviv for four Ukrainian soldiers killed in a Russian attack on a training base in Yavoriv in western Ukraine. The attack on Sunday killed at least 35 people.
Ukrainian soldiers shouldered the caskets into the sanctuary of Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul and placed them on bases.
Burials were held Tuesday for three soldiers, Oleg Yaschyshyn, Serhiy Melnyk and Rostyslav Romanchuk.
The fourth soldier, Kyrylo Vyshyvanyi, was previously buried in his hometown of Duliby in the Lviv region. Vyshyvanyi’s family buried his younger brother, Vasyl, on March 4.
KYIV, Ukraine — A top Ukrainian negotiator says talks with Russia will continue Wednesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke to Russian negotiators via video link on Monday and Tuesday, described the talks as “very difficult and sticky.”
He said that “there are fundamental contradictions,” but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.”
The talks via video link this week follow three round of negotiations in Belarus that have failed to produce any visible progress.
Both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have voiced cautious optimism but haven’t spelled out any details of talks.
KYIV, Ukraine — A senior Ukrainian official says about 20,000 people have managed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of office of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the evacuees left Mariupol in private vehicles via a humanitarian corridor on Tuesday.
He said that 570 of some 4,000 vehicles that left the city have reached the city of Zaporizhzhia some 260 kilometers (160 miles) northwest while others will spend the night in various towns along the way.
Mariupol, a strategic port city of 430,000 on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops for more than 10 days, facing heavy shelling that has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.
WASHINGTON — Russian ground troops have made limited progress over the last 24 hours in their effort to seize major cities in Ukraine, a senior defense official said Tuesday.
And as deadly airstrikes continue, the U.S. has seen indications that Russia may believe it needs more troops and supplies than it has on hand in the country, and is considering ways to get resources brought in, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military assessments.
The official did not elaborate on the indications, and said that as of Tuesday, however, there has been no actual movement of reinforcement troops currently in Russia going into Ukraine.
According to the official, Russian ground forces are still about 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and 20-30 kilometers (12-19 miles) east of the city, which is being increasingly hit by long-range strikes. The official said Ukrainian troops continue to put up stiff resistance in Kharkiv and other areas.
Russia has launched more than 950 missiles so far in the war, and both Russia and Ukraine still retain about 90% of their combat power, the official said.
