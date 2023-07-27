Liverpool Henderson Soccer

FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.

The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He signed a three-year contract and will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.


