FILE-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in Dehradun, India, Thursday, June 21, 2018. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his reputation of an ascetic, is participating in a yoga session at the U.N. during his three-day visit to the United States. Wednesday's event is aimed to raise awareness worldwide of the benefits of practicing yoga, some nine years after the Hindu nationalist leader successfully lobbied the U.N. to designate June 21 International Yoga Day. Modi has harnessed yoga as a cultural soft power to extend his nation's diplomatic reach and assert his country's rising place in the world.
Surinder Goel, 61, conducts a yoga class early morning in a park, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Goel says "Our Prime Minister has done a great job in spreading yoga to the world. It was India's contribution to the world. Today, even the Muslim countries learn and follow it, only because of the PM,". He also believes yoga "is the only medium of fitness that has been there for thousands of years" and Modi's dedication towards it merits more participation from the people. "Our Prime Minister has done a great job in spreading yoga to the world. It was India's contribution to the world. Today, even the Muslim countries learn and follow it, only because of the PM," says New Delhi's Surinder Goel, a 61-year-old instructor who rises before dawn and practices yoga daily. Goel believes yoga "is the only medium of fitness that has been there for thousands of years" and Modi's dedication towards it merits more participation from the people.
Living la vida yoga: India's Modi will bend leaders into shape on International Yoga Day
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations’ Secretariat in New York, millions of Indians will take note
By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI - Associated Press
Manish Swarup - staff, AP
Manish Swarup - staff, AP
Manish Swarup - staff, AP
K.M. Chaudary - stringer, AP
Manish Swarup - staff, AP
Manish Swarup - staff, AP
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister has a reputation of casting himself as an ascetic. So when Narendra Modi leads foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations’ Secretariat in New York, millions of Indians will take note.
Yoga, an ancient discipline first practiced by Hindu sages, is now one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. And it's become a piece of India's diplomacy. Surinder Goel, a 61-year-old yoga instructor in the capital, New Delhi, practices daily. He says the activity is “India’s contribution to the world.”
