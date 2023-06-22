Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers, holds up a photo of the Titanic, in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers is photographed in his house in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers is photographed in his house in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
Looking back, sub tourist calls himself 'naive' for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic
As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel that disappeared on its way to the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers says a dive he made to the site two years ago was like a suicide mission
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers, holds up a photo of the Titanic, in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
Armin Weigel - foreign subscriber, DPA
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers is photographed in his house in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
Armin Weigel - foreign subscriber, DPA
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers is photographed in his house in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.”
BERLIN (AP) — As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company’s first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a suicide mission.
“You have to be a little bit crazy to do this sort of thing,” said Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.