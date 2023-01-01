...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
locally higher amounts possible near the Utah/Idaho border.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The area will see periods of winter driving
conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and
power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Pope Francis holds a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
A view of St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he attends a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
In this image released on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in state in the chapel of the monastery 'Mater Ecclesiae' where he mostly lived after retiring on Feb. 28, 2013. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95.
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, third from left, meets with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize, Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, left, and father Michel Fedou, partially hidden at right, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where Benedict XVI lives, in this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Pope Benedict XVI's 2013 resignation sparked calls for rules and regulations for future retired popes to avoid the kind of confusion that ensued. Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. Second from left, is the foundation's president Father Federico Lombardi, and fourth from left is Benedict XVI's long-time personal secretary Bishop Georg Gaenswein.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours.
Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict took up residence after his 2013 retirement, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The retired pope died later that morning.
“Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’'' Gaenswein told the Vatican's official media, adding that it happened when the aides tending to Benedict were changing shifts.
“I wasn't there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted it,'' the archbishop said. ”They were his last comprehensible words, because afterwards, he wasn't able to express himself any more."
Gaenswein did not identify the male nurse who shared the information.
Earlier, the Vatican said that Pope Francis went to pay his respects immediately after Gaenswein called to inform him of Benedict's death shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis stayed in Benedict’s monastery for quite some time before returning to his residence in a hotel located across the Vatican Gardens.
During New Year's Day remarks on Sunday, Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and expressed thanks for Benedict's lifetime of service to the church.
Francis departed briefly from reading his homily during a morning Mass at St. Peter's Basilica to pray aloud for Benedict.
“Today we entrust to our Blessed Mother our beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, so that she may accompany him in his passage from this world to God,” he said.
The basilica is set to host Benedict’s coffin for three days of viewing that start Monday.
Rome Prefect Bruno Frattasi, an Interior Ministry official, told Italian state TV that “no fewer than 25,000, 30,000” mourners were expected to file past the coffin on Monday.
On Sunday, Benedict's body lay on a burgundy-colored bier in the chapel of the monastery where he had lived during his nearly decade-long retirement. He was dressed in a miter, the headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak-like vestment.
A rosary was placed in his hand. Behind him, visible in photos released by the Vatican, were the chapel's altar and a decorated Christmas tree.
Francis remembered Benedict again later Sunday while addressing thousands of people in St. Peter's Square. He told the crowd that “in these hours, we invoke her intercession, in particular for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who, yesterday morning, left this world.”
"Let us unite all together, with one heart and one soul, in giving thanks to God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the church,'' Francis said, speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace to pilgrims and tourists below.
The square will be the setting for Benedict's funeral led by Francis on Thursday morning. The service will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict. Before he was elected pope in 2005, Benedict was a German cardinal who served as the Church's guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy.
In recent years, Francis hailed Benedict's stunning decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he'd consider such a step as an option for himself.
Hobbled by knee pain, Francis, 86, on Sunday arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair and took his place in a chair for the Mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican's secretary of state.
Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war, passing the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.
“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said in his homily.
While addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the pope cited the “intolerable” war in Ukraine, which began more than 10 months ago, and conflicts elsewhere other places in the world.
Yet, Francis said, “let us not lose hope” that peace will prevail.
