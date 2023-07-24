Support Local Journalism

PARIS (AP) — The world’s biggest luxury group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, officially announced a sponsorship deal Monday with the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, joining the ranks of top-tier French sponsors such as banking group BPCE, pharmaceutical maker Sanofi and supermarket operator Carrefour.

Antoine Arnault, one of the heirs to the LVMH empire, confirmed the deal during a news conference also attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Paris 2024 chief organizer Tony Estanguet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera.


