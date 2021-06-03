Mafia hit man apologizes; Italians indignant at his release

FILE - In this file photo taken on May 21, 1996, Giovanni Brusca is escorted by masked policemen outside Police H.Q. in Palermo, Sicily. Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released from prison this week after serving 25 years of a life term for some of Cosa Nostra’s most heinous crimes. They include the 1992 car bomb slaying of Italy’s leading anti-Mafia prosecutor and the 1996 kidnapping and murder of the 11-year-old son of a Mafia turncoat whose strangled body was dissolved in a vat of acid. Given the gravity of Brusca’s crimes, his early release repulsed many Italians and prompted calls, especially from the right, to reform laws that allow for reduced sentences for mafiosi who break the mobster “omerta,” or wall of silence, and cooperate with investigators.