FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Friday Jan. 13, 2012. The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway is expected to be handed over to U.S. officials in Peru and flown to the United States on Thursday, June 8, 2023, roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US
The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway has been handed over to U.S. custody and has departed Peru on a flight to the United States, roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and FRANKLIN BRICEÑO - Associated Press
Karel Navarro - stringer, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway was handed over to U.S. custody and departed Peru on a flight to the United States on Thursday, roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition.
Joran van der Sloot is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud, the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway's disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba.
