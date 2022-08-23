Support Local Journalism

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak lost his final appeal on Tuesday in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and 12-year prison sentence.

The loss means Najib will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed. He left the courthouse after the verdict and was reportedly taken to prison.

