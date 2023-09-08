United Nations Mali

FILE - United Nations forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, on Sept. 26, 2021. The United Nations is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali on orders of the West African nation’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamic insurgency.

 Moulaye Sayah - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A military camp in Mali's restive north was attacked Friday, a day after two separate assaults by al-Qaida-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, the military said.

“Response and evaluation in progress,” the armed forces said in a brief statement about Friday's attack on a Malian military camp in the Gao region.


