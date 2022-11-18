Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — A sexual predator with a string of convictions pleaded guilty on Friday to killing a woman as she walked home in London —one in a string of attacks that heightened fears about women’s safety on the city’s streets.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, admitted sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old Zara Aleena, who was attacked after a night out in June and left for dead in a driveway.


