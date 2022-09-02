Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack on a 25-year-old man at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster last month.

The victim, identified in German media only by his first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants at the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

