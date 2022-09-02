People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
A woman lights a candle in memory of Malte C., the 25-year-old man who has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, during a demonstration to condemn violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
A man lights a candle in memory of Malte C., the 25-year-old man who has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, during a demonstration to condemn violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
People react during a demonstration on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
A demonstrator holds a placard reading ''Hate begins with words and ends with actions'' during a protest against violence against LGBT people on Prinzipalmarkt in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Muenster's mayor Markus Wilhelm Lewe reacts during a demonstration against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
David Inderlied
A woman lights a candle in memory of Malte C., the 25-year-old man who has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, during a demonstration to condemn violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
Friso Gentsch
A man lights a candle in memory of Malte C., the 25-year-old man who has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, during a demonstration to condemn violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
Friso Gentsch
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Friso Gentsch
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Friso Gentsch
People demonstrate on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Friso Gentsch
People react during a demonstration on Prinzipalmarkt against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Friso Gentsch
A demonstrator holds a placard reading ''Hate begins with words and ends with actions'' during a protest against violence against LGBT people on Prinzipalmarkt in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
Friso Gentsch
Muenster's mayor Markus Wilhelm Lewe reacts during a demonstration against violence against LGBT people, in Muenster, Germany, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack on a 25-year-old man at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster last month.
The victim, identified in German media only by his first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants at the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and died early Friday, authorities said.
Police said they were able to arrest a suspect at the city's main train station Friday after identifying him based on photos and videos provided by witnesses.
Prosecutors said they will ask a judge on Saturday to order the man kept in investigative detention on suspicion of bodily harm resulting in death.
The German government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.
“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter. “I'm stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.