...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For Emigration Creek on the east bench of Salt Lake City...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on an as needed basis, or by
Wednesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet, or 730 CFS.
- The river is nearing its minimum for the day and will
subsequently increase again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet, or 1156 CFS.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
LONDON (AP) — London police said a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution outside Buckingham Palace late Tuesday after a man was arrested there on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the man after he approached the palace gates and threw items suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the police force said.
“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were not believed to be at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest. Palace officials declined to comment, saying the incident was a police matter.
Cordons were erected in the area late Tuesday. Police said officers remained at the scene and investigations were ongoing.
The incident took place just days ahead of Charles' coronation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at nearby Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
In recent days Buckingham Palace has seen a flurry of activity as tourists and international media begin to descend for the coronation — the first to take place in the country since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.
On Saturday Charles and Camilla will ride in a gilded coach from the palace to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned in a ceremony steeped in history. The pair will then return to the palace, escorted by a spectacular military procession, before they appear on the palace balcony to greet well-wishers.
