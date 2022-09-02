Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022. Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster.

 David Inderlied

BERLIN (AP) — A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said Friday.

The victim, identified in German media only by the first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants in the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

