SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before taking his own life Friday, according to police and media reports.

The attack took place in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, where the assailant left three people wounded before he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended," police in the city of Tuzla said in a statement.


