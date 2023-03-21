Britain Man United Sale

Businessman Jim Ratcliffe leaves Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Friday March 17, 2023. Bidders are getting a closer look at Manchester United as the potential sale of one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world gathers pace.

 Peter Byrne - foreign subscriber, PA

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After a series of high level meetings last week, a second round of bids to buy Manchester United are due Wednesday.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured Old Trafford and the club's training ground last Thursday, meeting with United executives. Jim Ratcliffe held talks with the Premier League club on Friday and was pictured being greeted by chief executive Richard Arnold. American investment firm Elliott Management has also held meetings with a view to providing capital for takeover bids or other finance options.


