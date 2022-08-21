Support Local Journalism

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The cinderblock home with a tin roof that Erline Castel and Dieunord Ernest rented was among the more than 130,000 houses damaged or destroyed by a powerful earthquake that struck southern Haiti last year, killing more than 2,200 people.

In the days after the magnitude 7.2 quake hit, they gathered sheets, tarpaulins and wood and made a shelter for themselves and their three children. More than a year after the Aug. 14, 2021,, quake, the family is still living in the same makeshift tent like hundreds of others, and still wondering if anyone will help them.

