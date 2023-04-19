Argentina Protest

People attend a protest demanding more government social programs near a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

 Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.

The date of the proceedings has yet to be set, but they are unlikely to begin before next year, the court said Tuesday.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.