FILE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first state of the nation address in Quezon city, Philippines on July 25, 2022. A trip by Marcos Jr. to Singapore over the weekend to watch Formula One races has come under attack from critics who described it as "utterly callous" while thousands of Filipinos remain displaced due to a recent typhoon.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A trip by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore over the weekend to watch Formula One races has come under attack from critics who described it as “utterly callous” while thousands of Filipinos remain displaced due to a recent typhoon.

Marcos Jr. confirmed his trip to Singapore for the Grand Prix event in a brief statement and pictures he posted on Facebook on Monday night after a flurry of online criticism.

