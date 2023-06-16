General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Thursday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
A view shows parts of the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch" above the village Brienz-Brinzauls in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
Michael Buholzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone
General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
Michael Buholzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone
General view of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Thursday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
Michael Buholzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone
A view shows parts of the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch" above the village Brienz-Brinzauls in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Friday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12.
BERLIN (AP) — A large mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement, authorities said Friday.
Brienz, in the southeastern Graubuenden region of Switzerland, was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that the Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose. In recent days, local officials said rock movements on the slope were accelerating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.