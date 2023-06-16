Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — A huge mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement, which remained unscathed, relieved local officials said Friday.

Some 1.9 million cubic meters (67 million cubic feet) of rock had been deemed at risk of breaking away — and potentially of destroying the village of Brienz, in the southeastern Graubuenden region of Switzerland.


