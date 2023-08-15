In this image provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, late Monday, Aug 14, 2023.
In this image made from video provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, late Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
In this image provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a rescuer works at a place of an explosion on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan on Monday night killed multiple people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.
In this image made from video provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, rescuers work at a place of an explosion on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan on Monday night killed multiple people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.
MOSCOW (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 30 people and injured scores more, Russian officials said Tuesday.
Russia's Emergency Ministry reported Tuesday that a total of 105 people were injured, and 30 of them died.
Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.
The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.
Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.
Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.
Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (about $10,000) each, Dagestan's authorities said, and those injured — 200,000-400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000).
Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared the day of mourning.
Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.
