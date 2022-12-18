South Africa Durban Beach Deaths

Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were caught in a freak wave. Emergency services spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said on Sunday that a freak wave swept a group of beachgoers against a pier, causing the deaths.

 Uncredited - stringer, AP

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.

The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”


