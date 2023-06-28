In this image made from video provided, police officers try to control people on a street in Nanterre, France Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday in a Paris suburb, according to his family’s lawyers. The death unleashed tensions between angry residents setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal by a penalty shoot during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece at the Stade de France, outside Paris, Monday, June 19, 2023.
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, left, and Jules Kounde, centre, challenge for the ball with Greece's Taxiarchis Fountas during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece at the Stade de France, outside Paris, Monday, June 19, 2023.
In this image made from video provided, a vehicle is on fire in the middle of a road as fireworks explode in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday in a Paris suburb, according to his family’s lawyers. The death unleashed tensions between angry residents setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas.
Aimé-Céleste Karege - ugc, Aimé-Céleste Karege
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and other prominent French soccer players have expressed their indignation after the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver shot and killed during a police check in a Paris suburb.
“I hurt for my France," Mbappé, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, wrote Wednesday in a Twitter message accompanied by broken hearts emoticons. "Unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go to the family and loved ones of Naël, this little angel gone much too soon.”
