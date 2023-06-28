Support Local Journalism

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and other prominent French soccer players have expressed their indignation after the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver shot and killed during a police check in a Paris suburb.

“I hurt for my France," Mbappé, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, wrote Wednesday in a Twitter message accompanied by broken hearts emoticons. "Unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go to the family and loved ones of Naël, this little angel gone much too soon.”


