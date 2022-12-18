Support Local Journalism

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick in the World Cup final, he was the tournament's leading scorer in Qatar, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.

The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron.


