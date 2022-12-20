Peru Mexico

FILE - Pedro Castillo hugs his wife Lilia Paredes Navarro as he stands before supporters at his closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2021.

 Guadalupe Pardo - stringer, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, was under criminal investigation in the South American country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband’s administration.


