...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
FILE - Pedro Castillo hugs his wife Lilia Paredes Navarro as he stands before supporters at his closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2021.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
The Peruvian foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, was under criminal investigation in the South American country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband’s administration.
Paredes and the couple’s two children were at the Mexican embassy in Lima. Peru said it would allow the family to leave for Mexico, but could later demand Mexico extradite Paredes Navarro if she were to eventually face any charges in Peru.
Peru's foreign ministry said in its social media accounts Tuesday that it was expelling Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy because “of the repeated statement by that country’s highest authorities about the political situation in Peru.”
That was an apparent reference to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said Castillo’s removal from office after trying to dissolve Peru's Congress on Dec. 7 was improper.
The Peruvian lawmakers swiftly ousted Castillo that same day and he was placed under arrest, facing investigation on accusations of trying to usurp power in violation the country's constitutional order.
Peruvian officials have said López Obrador's comments represented meddling in Peru's internal affairs.
Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said its embassy in Peru would remain open and operate normally, and that it had instructed Ambassador Monroy to return to Mexico.
The proposal, approved by 91 of the legislature’s 130 members, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. The plan — which seeks to add one article to Peru’s constitution — must be ratified by another two-thirds majority in the next annual legislative session for it to be adopted.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
