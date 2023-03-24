Mexico US Violence

FILE - Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador stands at the National Palace during a ceremony in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2022. Mexico’s president on Friday, March 24, 2023 angrily rejected comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Mexican government has lost control of parts of the country.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Friday angrily rejected comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Mexican government has lost control over parts of the country.

However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that Mexican cartels had placed people inside Mexico's drug regulatory agency to approve imports of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China.


