MEXICO CITY (AP) — The decision by Mexico's Supreme Court to invalidate all federal criminal penalties for abortion opened access for millions of people in the sprawling public health system a year after the court's U.S. counterpart went in the opposite direction.

Under Mexico 's legal system, however, the ruling did not invalidate all criminal penalties for abortion, which remained on the books Thursday in 20 of Mexico’s 32 states.


