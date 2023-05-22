.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023.t
Police patrol the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Mexican army patrols the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Women stand on an ash-covered street from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
A woman walks on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Women walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
The Mexican army patrols the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
A woman stands on an ash-covered street from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
A vendor sells drinks as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
A vehicle is fouled with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that is blanketing the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Esteban De Olarte Agustin stands next to his vehicle fouled with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that is blanketing the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile radius around the peak.
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Member of the Mexican National Guard walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
A woman walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023.t
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Police patrol the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Mexican army patrols the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Women stand on an ash-covered street from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
A woman walks on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Women walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
The Mexican army patrols the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
A woman stands on an ash-covered street from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
A vendor sells drinks as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
A vehicle is fouled with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that is blanketing the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023.t
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Esteban De Olarte Agustin stands next to his vehicle fouled with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that is blanketing the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano´s activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Farmers move their mules loaded with coal, covered with ash from the Popocatepetl volcano that blankets Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
Member of the Mexican National Guard walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Marco Ugarte - staff, AP
A woman walk on the ash-covered streets from the Popocatepetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, Monday, May 22, 2023. The volcano's activity has increased over the past week. Evacuations have not been ordered, but authorities are preparing for that scenario and telling people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
SANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico (AP) — At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine.
A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility and coming to rest on vehicles’ windshields. For more than a week, the 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been increasingly explosive, spewing great plumes of gas, ash and incandescent rock into the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.