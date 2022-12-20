...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches in the valleys and up to 7 inches in the Wasatch
Back. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
AP
Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss
Mexico's Defense Department says the Mexican army has arrested the brother of the country’s most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said.
The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
The U.S. Treasury Department lists Antonio Oseguera’s alias as “El Tony Montana,” an apparent reference to the fictional protagonist of the 1983 gangster film “Scarface.”
Antonio Oseguera is on a Treasury Department sanctions list for his ties to the cartel. However, it was not immediately clear if there is a U.S. warrant of extradition request for him.
Authorities previously arrested El Mencho's wife, alleging she was involved in the cartel's illegal activities.
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for El Mencho's capture, but the cartel has violently fought past attempts to arrest him.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said Mexico no longer has a policy of detaining drug lords, but authorities have gone after top lieutenants of some cartels, including the Jalisco.
The Jalisco cartel is arguably Mexico’s most powerful and violent. It made its reputation with brazen attacks on Mexico’s security forces, including a 2020 assassination attempt on Mexico City’s police chief that wounded him and killed three other people.
In 2015, cartel gunmen shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade.
The cartel has ruthlessly expanded its territory beyond Jalisco, spurring bloodshed in states including Guanajuato and Michoacan, as well as reaching its tentacles into Mexico’s Caribbean beach resorts in Quintana Roo.
The cartel’s main business is trafficking drugs to the United States, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
