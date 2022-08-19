Support Local Journalism

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday they have arrested the attorney general in Mexico's previous administration on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teacher college.

Prosecutors also announced they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 20 army soldiers officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police, as well as 14 gang members.

