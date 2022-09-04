Mexico debates its no-bail policy for nonviolent suspects

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his State of the Nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 1, 2022. In Mexico, a long list of nonviolent crimes bring automatic pretrial detention, with no bail or house arrest allowed. The country's Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on that policy. President Obrador has expanded the number of crimes considered ineligible for bail and he has publicly called on the Supreme Court not to release more people pending trial.

 Marco Ugarte

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In Mexico, a long list of nonviolent crimes — such as home burglary and freight and fuel theft — bring automatic pretrial detention, with no bail or house arrest allowed.

Mexico’s Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on that “no-bail” policy, with some justices arguing it violates international treaties that say pretrial detention should be used only in “exceptional” cases to prevent suspects from fleeing justice.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you