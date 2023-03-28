Support Local Journalism

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fire inside a Mexican immigration facility at the U.S. border that left 39 migrants dead was started by migrants who set mattresses alight in protest after learning they would be deported, Mexico's president said Tuesday.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the incident unfortunate and said the director of country’s immigration agency was on the scene.


