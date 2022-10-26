Mexico Daylight Saving

FILE - Construction workers ride on a beam hanging from a crane at the construction site of a residential high rise building in Mexico City, June 17, 2022. Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. However, some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.

