FILE - This undated file photo provided by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a vaquita porpoise. Mexico's Environment Department announced a new program to protect the endangered vaquita marina porpoise Thursday, April 13, 2023, saying that has headed off trade sanctions by the international wildlife body CITES.

 Paula Olson - hogp, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and the conservation group Sea Shepherd said Monday that experts will set out in two ships in a bid to locate the few remaining vaquita marina, the world’s most endangered marine mammal.

Mexico environment secretary said experts from the United States, Canada and Mexico will use binoculars, sighting devices and acoustic monitors to try to pinpoint the location of the tiny, elusive porpoises. The species cannot be captured, held or bred in captivity.


