Mexico's last island penal colony may now host cruise ships

FILE - In this March 17, 2019 file photo, a mural of Nelson Mandela, who spent many of his imprisoned years in an island prison in South Africa, adorns a gate in front of the dock where prison staff and inmates arrive in Navy boats to the now closed Islas Maria penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast. Mexican officials said on Saturday, March 13, 2021, that ferries and cruise ships may soon be visiting the former prison, after the last island penal colony in the Americas was closed and turned into an environmental education center in 2019.