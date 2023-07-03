Mexico PRI

FILE - The doors of the headquarters of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, remain closed with chains in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The PRI has been reduced to a shadow of its former self by the rise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, which won the governorship of the last major PRI bastion, the State of Mexico, on June 2023.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old ruling party fractured Monday, with four leading senators resigning amid internal disputes and the loss of the last major state the party governed.

The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses in Mexico without interruption for 70 years.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.