...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN CACHE...RICH...NORTHEASTERN MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL
SUMMIT AND UINTA COUNTIES...
At 659 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 12 miles southwest of Randolph to 8 miles south of
Woodruff to 11 miles south of Evanston, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Evanston, Randolph, Woodruff, Robertson, Mountain View, Millburne,
Fort Bridger, Almy, Altamont, Ragen, Wahsatch, Castle Rock, Piedmont,
Leroy and Carter.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 186 and 196.
Utah Route 30 between mile markers 131 and 135.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
