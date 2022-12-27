Mexico Narco Handouts

FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Lopez Obrador appealed to the country’s citizens Tuesday, Dec. 27, not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president appealed to the country’s citizens Tuesday not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that some drug gangs were looking to resume such giveaways — often seen years ago — to gain the support of the local population.


