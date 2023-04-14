Mexico Notimex

FILE - In this photo provided by the Mexican presidential press office, Notimex Director Sanjuana Martinez speaks during the daily press briefing at the National Palace in Mexico City, July 19, 2019. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on April 14, 2023 the permanent closure of the state agency, Notimex, which has been closed since 2020 due to a labor dispute.

 Uncredited - hogp, Mexico's Presidential Press Office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Friday he will shut down Notimex, a national news agency that has been locked in a years-long strike against the woman he appointed to run it.

Founded in 1968, Notimex was generally a non-political service that mainly sent news reports from Mexico’s 32 states, many of which weren’t covered much by Mexico's national newspapers, which are almost all based in Mexico City.


