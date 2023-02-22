Mexico Presidential Retirement

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller wave during a state visit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 11, 2023. Lopez Obrador said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, that after his term ends in September 2024, he will totally withdraw from politics.

 Fernando Llano - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate on Wednesday approved a reform of the country’s electoral institute, a move that opponents say will undercut democracy but which the president contends will save money and reduce political privileges.

Lawmakers voted 72-50 in favor of the controversial overhaul of the body overseeing Mexico’s elections. Opponents immediately said they will challenge the changes in the supreme court. Protests are planned in multiple cities.


