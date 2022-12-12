...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and allow
extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Pilgrims camp outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe stands amid pilgrims camping outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrims camp outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Dancers from Elotepec, in Veracruz state, perform as they arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrims carrying icons of the Virgin of Guadalupe arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrims walk on their knees in an act of devotion as they arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrims camp near the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe stands amid pilgrims camping outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Victoria Hernandez poses for a photo with her Guadalupe statue outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk to the Basilica to give thanks or worship the day before her feast day in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrim Tania Esmeralda stands with her statue of the Guadalupe Virgin outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Ana Rita Ruelas, from Jalisco state, poses for a portrait dressed as the Virgin of Guadalupe, outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec.12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Alejandro Morales, left, and Andres Mendez rest next to their statues of the Virgin of Guadalupe and Juan Diego around the Basilica to give thanks or worship a day before their national celebration in Mexico City, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin was a peasant who had the apparition of the Virgin in 1531.
Pilgrims rest near the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pilgrims camp outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Cardinal Marc Ouellet asperges incense on a picture of our lady of Guadalupe during a mass in her honor presided over by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk to the Basilica to give thanks or worship the day before her feast day in Mexico City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk to the Basilica to give thanks or worship a day before her national celebration in Mexico City, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Ana Rita Ruelas, from Jalisco state, poses for a portrait dressed as the Virgin of Guadalupe, outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec.12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican to preside over a mass in honor of our lady of Guadalupe, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Alejandro Morales, left, and Andres Mendez rest next to their statues of the Virgin of Guadalupe and Juan Diego around the Basilica to give thanks or worship a day before their national celebration in Mexico City, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin was a peasant who had the apparition of the Virgin in 1531.
Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk to the Basilica to give thanks or worship a day before her national celebration in Mexico City, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Faithful attend a mass in honor of our lady of Guadalupe presided over by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Pilgrims rest near the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe make the pilgrimage for her Dec. 12 feast day, the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego in 1531.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest religious pilgrimage for its Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe returned Monday without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For two years, the multi-day pilgrimage had been cancelled or curtailed because the massive numbers of faithful presented a risk of contagion.
During the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020, the Mexico City Basilica where the Virgin’s image is preserved was closed entirely for four days. It was open in 2021, but pilgrims coming from across the country were not allowed to maintain their tradition of sleeping outside it.
For this year's Dec. 12 ceremony, the basilica's patio was awash in a sea of tents and sleeping people.
People sleep at the basilica to show their devotion — one of the high points is a midnight Mass at which the traditional birthday song “Las Mañanitas” is sung to the Virgin — but also because many pilgrims are poor.
Hundreds of thousands walk, ride bicycles or take buses on the pilgrimage. This year, the Mexico City government estimated a total of 11 million people visited the shrine over the last few days.
“Thanks to God, we have recovered normality,” the Rector of the Basilica, Mons. Salvador Martínez, said in a statement inviting people to visit “if possible, avoiding large crowds.”
Such good intentions were impossible amid a human sea of believers.
Ade Carbajal visited the Basilica with her two children Monday to give thanks to the Virgin for her family having been spared during the pandemic.
“What we went through with COVID, there were very difficult situations, so we wanted to thank her,” said Carbajal.
Nazario Bonilla, 23, came from the neighboring state of Morelos with a pilgrimage of fellow motorcyclists, his eighth visit.
“We always come to ask her for a little health, that we don't run out of work,” said Bonilla.
The basilica holds an image of the Virgin that is said to have miraculously imprinted itself on a cloak belonging to the Indigenous peasant Juan Diego in 1531.
“She’s there, in the middle of the caravans that, seeking freedom and well-being, head north,” he said, referring to the caravans of migrants seeking to cross into the United States," the pope said.
The day of the Virgin is also celebrated throughout Mexico with fireworks. At one such event in a town northeast of Mexico City, a police pickup truck carrying fireworks exploded, injuring a dozen people.
The injured, including a child, suffered third-degree burns and fractures in the explosion late Sunday in the town of Nopaltepec, according the State of Mexico health department.
Photos posted by volunteer firefighters from the nearby town of San Martín de los Piramides showed the burned, twisted wreckage of the pickup truck lying in a street.
