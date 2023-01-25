...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of dense fog have developed this morning from the Cache
Valley through the Wasatch Front, with visibility falling below
one quarter mile in some locations. Look out for rapid changes in
visibility. If traveling or planning to travel this morning, join
fellow savvy travelers by reducing your speed and using low beam
headlights.
FILE - People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Microsoft reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December 2022 quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers.
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft said it's investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.
In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.
Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.
Many users took to social media to complain that the services were down.
“We’ve isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said.
It later tweeted that a network change that was suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back and that it's monitoring as the rollback takes effect.
