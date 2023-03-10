Support Local Journalism

GENEVA (AP) — From a prodigiously talented 15-year-old to the most decorated female skier of all-time, Mikaela Shiffrin has done quite a lot in only 12 years.

The American skier won her record-tying 86th victory Friday in her 245th race on the World Cup circuit, the globe-trotting competition for the best skiers on the planet. She moved into a tie with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark only weeks after breaking the women’s record of 82 wins held by former teammate Lindsey Vonn.


