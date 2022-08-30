Support Local Journalism

MOSCOW (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev, who set out to revitalize the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, the breakup of the state and the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The last Soviet leader was 91.

The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. No other details were given.

