Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. &&