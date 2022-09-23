Model who criticized Myanmar's military fears repatriation

Thaw Nandar Aung, a model from Myanmar speaks to a reporter in Bangkok, Thailand on March 31, 2021. The model, also known as Han Lay, from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, she fears she may be forced back home.

 Napaxalun Sattayatam

BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home.

Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone that she has been stuck at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport since being denied reentry to Thailand when she arrived Wednesday night from a short trip to Vietnam. She has been living in Thailand but needed to exit and reenter in order to extend her stay.

