NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party wrested control of the crucial southern Karnataka state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, according to a near complete vote count Saturday that boosted its prospects ahead of national elections due next year.

The poll results are expected to energize the largely divided opposition that is banking on forming a united front to challenge Modi in next year's general election in which he will seek to extend his prime ministership for a third consecutive term. They will also help prospects of the Congress party, which was routed by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the last two national polls and is striving to regain its political prominence nationwide.


