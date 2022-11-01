Support Local Journalism

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister was scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years.

Narendra Modi was expected to reach Morbi town in Gujarat state later Tuesday. Gujarat is Modi's home state and he was already visiting it at the time of the accident. He said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy” and his office announced compensation for families of the dead.


